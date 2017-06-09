Spirit Ride raises awareness the state’s Move Over Law

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A coast-to-coast campaign aimed at raising awareness for the Move Over Law made a stop in the Capital Region.

Nearly 300 tow truck companies participated in the Spirit Ride Tour. It’s a campaign that encourages drivers to move over or slow down when they see a tow truck on the side of the road.

During the event, a casket was moved onto the tow truck. Draped in a flag, the red stripes representing the bloodshed, the white stripe representing the spirit of those lives lost, and that blue stripe there representing the families who have lost loved ones.

“A couple weeks ago I was almost hit. I had to dive underneath the side of the truck in order not to be hit and people just keep right on going by like it’s part of the regular routine of the day,” Dave D’Alessandro, of T & T Towing, said.

D’Alessandro risks his life every day he jumps in his tow truck.

On Friday, he was one of many tow truck drivers carrying this casket.

It’s part of a spirit ride that began in Las Vegas, reminding people to obey the Move Over law. If you see a tow truck driver or police officer or any first responder on the side of the road or highway you have a responsibility to slow down and move over.

“We are the one that loses the most lives. We average a tow truck driver a week in this country,” Tom Brennan, President Empire State Towing, said.

One tow truck driver dies each week responding to the public. That’s why New York State Assemblyman John McDonald joined in the passage of the spirit stick at Friday’s ceremony.

Assemblyman McDonald hopes to pass a bill requiring tow truck drivers have blue emergency lights on the back of their trucks.

“We’ve only got eight legislative days left in this session to make sure that we make this Assembly bill a part of New York State law so that way we do not need to see caskets like this coming throughout our county but also throughout our region,” Assemblyman McDonald said.