Report: 15M Americans drinking water tainted with chemical

WASHINGTON (CNN) – You might want to take a closer look at that glass of tap water.

According to a study released by Northeastern University and the Environmental Working Group, possibly up to 15 million Americans are drinking tainted H2O.

They say they found perfluorochemicals, or PFCs, in 162 drinking water systems across the United States.

PFCs are often used in products like cookware and waterproof clothing.

Manufacturers have claimed the dangerous PFCs are no longer used in these products.

The toxic chemicals are linked to health issues like cancer and weakened immune systems.

PFCs are not classified as a federally regulated water contaminant like lead or arsenic.