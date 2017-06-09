Police: Woman lived with deceased animals for several months

Web Staff Published: Updated:

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman after they found deceased animals inside a foreclosed home on Jones Avenue in New Scotland.

When deputies arrived they say they found a dead dog, cat, and the home covered in animal feces.

According to police, the previous homeowner, 59-year-old Alice Boughton, stated the animals died in the fall of 2016 and had been living with them until she vacated the property in March 2017.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of failutre to provide sustenance and animal cruelty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s