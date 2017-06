NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are on a nationwide hunt for a man dubbed the “Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit.”

North Greenbush Police say has knocked off seven stores in a cross country spree from Upstate New York to Idaho.

Surveillance cameras at a gas station near North Greenbush captured the man.

Police believe it’s where he threw away cell phones he took from employees at a nearby dollar store.

If you see this man, contact police.