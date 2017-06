LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The reopening of Million Dollar Beach in Lake George has been delayed.

Officials says the bacteria problems that closed the beach last season just won’t go away.

The DEC says they found new levels of E.Coli were detected at the beach.

Samples were taken earlier this week showing the bacteria levels.

New tests were done on Friday and the DEC hopes to have the results back within 24 hours.