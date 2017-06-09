NEWS10 ABC in Albany, NY has an immediate opening for a Meteorologist. The successful candidate should have a meteorology degree and accredited weather seals are strongly encouraged. The candidate must possess strong communication skills and a personality to cut through and recruit viewers in the Capital Region. The candidate should have knowledge of The Weather Company graphic systems, a commitment to social media, and enthusiastically produce multi-platform content. We are looking for that special person who wants to be involved in the community. The successful candidate will have a style that is authoritative and likeable. A minimum of two years of on-air reporting/shooting/editing experience is preferred and creative writing/storytelling skills are essential. The ideal candidate has plenty of live experience and thrives in a competitive environment. This is a full time position with benefits.

How to Apply : All Internal & External Applicants must apply Online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this Job and attach your resume. Background check required. A Nexstar Broadcasting Station. Equal Opportunity Employer.