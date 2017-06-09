Man accused of stabbing driver in road rage incident arrested

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say stabbed someone during a road rage incident on Wednesday.

Police say Damien Barbour, 31, of Troy, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a road rage incident on Hoosick Road.

A physical altercation began after police say the driver of the vehicle Barbour was in and a driver of another vehicle pulled into the Brunswick Plaza. During the altercation, police say Barbour stabbed the other driver and fled the area.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the victim was able to provide a partial description of the vehicle. Witnesses of the altercation were also able to provide information to troopers on scene.

Police say Barbour’s vehicle located hours after the incident unoccupied in the city of Troy.

On Thursday, Barbour was located, arrested, and charged with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $30,000 cash or secured bond.