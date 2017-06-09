Gas leak in Troy around RPI campus

(Photo Credit: Samantha DiMascio, NEWS10 ABC)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the corner of 15th Street and Sage Avenue, a gas leak was reported around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning in Troy at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Public Safety confirmed there was a gas leak in the area. The Troy Fire Department was called early in the morning hours to assess the situation and they’ve since handed it over to National Grid.

National Grid crews are working to evaluate the area and take the proper precautions before plugging the leak.

Right now none of the surrounding buildings near or on the RPI campus have been evacuated and it does not appear to be impacting a summer session of classes.

