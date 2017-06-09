Family, friends relieved after missing teen located by police

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local church celebrated the safe return of a missing teenager on Friday.

Deborah Trout, 16, was last seen on May 30, but police said she was located Friday. A vigil for her safe return was planned for Friday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, but it changed to a celebration after she was located.

“I feel like 1,000 tons of weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” her father, Michael Trout, said. “It’s an indescribable feeling not knowing for so long where is my child, where is my child, what is happening to her, and now we know she’s safe.”

Michael and his wife got the call Friday night that Deborah was located at an apartment not far from Proctor’s in Schenectady.

“We don’t know what she’s been through,” Michael said. “We have no idea, so she may or may not want to talk with us.”

Before she ran away, Michael said Deborah was depressed and recently had concussions from playing hockey.

“A lot of difficulties with a lot of things, so she may feel better; she may feel worse,” he said.

Concerned, her parents dedicated all their time to finding her by handing out flyers around the area. Their church tried to get the word out with a vigil, but the news broke she had been located before it started.

“It was like a scene out of a movie,” Michael said. “You know, we were expecting to go here with our heads hanging low and sadness, and it does a 180 degree turn.”

The service turned into a celebration with family and friends showing their love for the teenager.

Her parents thanked them for the support. They don’t know when they’ll be able to see Deborah. She will stay at a shelter over the weekend, but for now, they only care about one thing.

“At least we know that she is safe,” Michael said.

Police said they’re still investigating the circumstances behind Deborah’s disappearance.