Big Pride weekend being held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big Pride weekend is being held in Albany.

The 20th annual alternative prom at UAlbany is being held Friday night. The prom is a judgment free event for teens who may have felt left out at their own proms.

On Saturday, the black and Latino Pride events will be happening in Washington Park.

On Sunday, the Gay Pride Parade and Festival is being held in downtown Albany. The parade kicks off at noon and will be followed by music, food, and other entertainment in Washington Park.

The parade route will start on State Street on the north side of the park and will travel down to Lark, to Madison, and then enter the park for the festival.

Expect road closures and parking restrictions in the area.