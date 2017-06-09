Animal Control still looking for missing rooster named P.Diddy’s owner

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The rooster found in North Adams has still not been claimed.

The Animal Control Officer caring for the animal has affectionatly named him “Rosco P. Diddy.”

Although he appeared disoriented when they first found him, he’s now in good health.

If no one claims him, he’ll stay on the animal control officer’s farm with her other chickens.

The rooster was found wandering on Middle Road in the area of Pine Avenue in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

If you know who the owner is, you’re asked to contact the North Adams Police Department at (413)-664-4945.