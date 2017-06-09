6/9 Pet Connection: Carl

CARL, ~18 months old, 56 pound, gorgeous white/brindle Terrier or Boxer mixed with Lab.

Carl is wonderful! He is energetic but plays nicely with other dogs. His favorite thing is to carry something–with a ball, toy or stick in his mouth, his Labbie side is happy!

Carl is too interested in cats to be placed with them. Although he is great with all people, children under 8 might be knocked down when interacting with him.

There is really no other way to describe Carl than as an absolutely GREAT dog!

Contact the Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043