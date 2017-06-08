Teens accused of damaging Thacher State Park arrested

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested three teens they say damaged the John Boyd Thacher State Park.

Police say they received a report that a vehicle caused damage to a picnic area lawn in the Mine Lot of the park. When deputies arrived, they say they found a Jeep Liberty SUV stuck in the mud.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and trespass. Two teenagers, who were passengers, were also charged with trespass.

Police say the driver was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Two other teens were released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at the end of the month.