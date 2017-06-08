Renaissance festival this weekend in Altamont

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend, the orchards at Indian Ladder Farms will be transformed into a Renaissance full of period costumes, re-enactments and real actors to pull it altogether and fully immerse yourself in the experience the medieval times.

You’ll see live jousting and sword fighting twice a day, magicians, belly dancers, tarot readings and costume rentals if you want to get into character.

There will be a ton of food options as well, with over 40 vendors, including huge turkey legs!

There’s a pub crawl for adults (21 and over), and face painting for kinds so there’s something to entertain everyone in the family.

