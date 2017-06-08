Prosecutors: No merit to ‘Making a Murderer’ trial request

Steven Avery
FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. The Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer tells the story of a Wisconsin man wrongly convicted of sexual assault only to be accused, along with his nephew, of killing a photographer two years after being released. An online petition has collected hundreds of thousands of digital signatures seeking a pardon for the pair of convicted killers-turned-social media sensations based on a Netflix documentary series that cast doubt on the legal process. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) – Prosecutors say there’s no merit to a request for a new trial for a Wisconsin man who was the subject of the hit Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Steven Avery’s attorney filed a nearly 1,300-page court document Wednesday asking for a new trial, arguing Avery’s conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice later released a statement saying it was confident Avery’s motion would be rejected.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach in northern Wisconsin.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, told detectives he helped his uncle rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family’s salvage yard. A judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August. State attorneys are appealing that decision.

