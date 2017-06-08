Police: Man had child porn during traffic stop in Chatham

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a driver on child pornography charges during a traffic stop on Highland Road in Chatham on Wednesday.

During an interview with Ethan Reck, 21, of Chatham, police say they discovered he was possessing child pornography.

The New York Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Reck was charged with four counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail/$40,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-851-2973.