WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police need your help identifying three people who may be involved in placing bottle bombs behind a dealership in Wilton.

The incident happened on May 2.

Police say one of the home-made bombs detonated but no one was hurt. The other one was safely removed.

The property was not damaged from the detonation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-583-7010.