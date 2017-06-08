Pittsfield police locate several teens recently reported missing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield police are hoping to put some fears to rest after an increase in the number of teenage runaways had the community on edge.

In the past 10 days, police said eight teenagers were reported missing or as runaways. As of Thursday, six had been found.

The other two teenagers were reported missing on Wednesday, and police said utilizing social media helped generate leads and locate the teens.

As of now, police said there is no indication the runaways are connected or that the teenagers are being victimized.