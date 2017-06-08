Pittsfield police locate several teens recently reported missing

Web staff Published:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield police are hoping to put some fears to rest after an increase in the number of teenage runaways had the community on edge.

In the past 10 days, police said eight teenagers were reported missing or as runaways. As of Thursday, six had been found.

The other two teenagers were reported missing on Wednesday, and police said utilizing social media helped generate leads and locate the teens.

As of now, police said there is no indication the runaways are connected or that the teenagers are being victimized.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s