ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The governor’s office released numbers detailing how many people have signed up for the state’s free college tuition plan.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 13,595 people signed up for the Excelsior Program. They started accepting applications on Wednesday.

The tuition initiative was approved by lawmakers.

After other student aid has been applied, it covers the balance of state college or university tuition for full-time, in-state students from families earning $100,000 or less.