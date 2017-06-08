NY Senate passes bill to criminalize revenge porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The distribution of sexually explicit photos or “revenge porn” could soon be illegal in New York.

The Senate voted on Thursday to criminalize revenge porn.

Imagine, your most intimate moments up for grabs on the web.

“I have this video of you, and if you leave I’m gonna release it,” Tabitha Dunn, Assistant Service Director for the Domestic Violence Program at Unity House, said.

It’s called “revenge porn” and it happens when someone, even an ex, releases sexually explicit images without your consent.

“What we’ve seen is often times victims may know that these videos or pictures exist, or they may not know, and then a friend or a family member is calling them after they’ve left and said ‘oh my goodness you will never believe what I saw on the internet’,” Dunn said.

Even images taken knowingly and willingly can have a major impact.

“We did have a client, a younger client whose boyfriend took some pictures of her engaging in a sexual act. He threatened her that when she left, he was going to release them to her church.”

Counselors at the Unity Center say millennials are most likely to be victims.

“Snapchat videos are how they’re communicating with each other so things like revenge porn are growing.”

The bill was sponsored by Republican Senator Joseph Griffo and he says the old privacy protections were not enough.

“We’re looking at the technological devices that are available and the way people are using them right now,” Griffo said. “This is something we feel is protecting people who are involved in relationships. These issues of privacy and technology are going to be paramount when we continue into the 21st century.”

The bill now goes up for debate in the Assembly.