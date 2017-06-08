Charges filed against man involved in Mumford Street standoff

Related Coverage Schenectady officer-involved shooting under internal investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charges were filed against the man shot by officers in Schenectady during a standoff on Mumford Street.

Anthony Logan is charged with Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Imprisonment, and several misdemeanors, including Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Criminal Mischief, and three counts of Menacing.

The standoff took place on Monday. Officers opened fire on Logan as he stood on a second floor porch.

The encounter was captured by a witness on Facebook Live.

The Schenectady police chief said the officer’s actions were justified.