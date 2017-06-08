Brunswick house fire leaves man airlifted to burn unit

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fire is out but little is left of this home at 5 Lake Hills Road in the Town of Brunswick.

The flames were intense when crews got to the scene around 1:30 a.m., but that they were able to knock the fire down within 15 minutes. Still the home is a total loss.

Center Brunswick Fire Chief, Elwood Dalba said a man in his thirties had to be airlifted to Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit.

The man was the only person inside the house when the fire broke out and he was out by the time firefighters got here. He actually ran to a neighbor’s home for help and she was the one to call 911.

Dalba said the owner of the home was burned when he ran back inside to save his dog, but he was overcome by the smoke and flames and came back outside. Unfortunately, the dog did not make it.

Neighbors say when the man came back out his face was covered in soot and his head and hands were badly burned.

Investigators are now combing through what’s left and they’ve brought in a K-9 unit to help figure out how this fire started.

The neighbors tell say the homeowners had been renovating the home and now they wonder if that had anything to do with the cause, but firefighters haven’t commented.

Currently, the whole street is without power, but National Grid is working to restore within a few hours.