Alive at Five 2017 kicks off in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alive at Five kicked off on Thursday after funds were found to keep it going.

It’s a concert series known to kick off the summer, but Alive at Five almost didn’t happen this year. People like Betty Rhodes said they were glad it stuck around.

“We come every year,” she said. “We come to almost every Alive at Five event, and we just love it here.”

But the music almost didn’t happen. For months, the city of Albany was unsure if it would be given a large amount of money in the state budget.

“We were pretty confident that we were going to get the $12.5 million, and luckily, that came through,” Alive at Five PR Coordinator Ryan Murray said.

Murray said it was a relief to see it finally happening.

“It was a great feeling to be able to get it off the ground today,” he said.

But in the wake of recent terror attacks they had another hurdle to overcome: security.

“It’s probably the safest it’s been in the whole series,” Murray said.

Albany police manned the event.

“The tower so they spot things before we even see them, so they’re right on top of it,” Murray said.

And those attending said they feel safe.

“You’d never leave home if you’re really obsessed with things that are happening in the world,” Rhodes said. “You just have to live your life and hope for the best.”

“Probably in the back of my mind it’s there,” Tim Dugan, of Albany, said. “I did see the officer with the dog walking around checking the trash cans.”

Mostly, they were happy the concert series went on with no issues.

“I would have been disappointed if they didn’t have Alive at Five,” Dugan said.

“I’m glad they’ve actually been able to come up with the funding to keep it going,” Rhodes said.

Saying it’s a great way for the community to come together.

“You meet a lot of new people every time, and almost every time you meet new people, and then you see a lot of people who you’ve met over the years,” Dugan said.

Alive at Five takes place every Thursday at Jennings Landing through the beginning of August.