Accused Canajoharie dentist facing new charges

By Published: Updated:

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Canajoharie dentist Dr. Martin Sorbero is now facing 21 felony charges.

He’s accused of stealing thousands from his patients.

According to court documents, he continued to steal from patients even after he was first arrested on April 4th. He’s accused of doing so up until last month.

Dr. Sorbero didn’t have a comment as police put him in a patrol car headed for Montgomery County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges on Thursday.

This comes after Dr. Sorbero was arrested in April for allegedly stealing from his patient.

One felony grand larceny charge accused Sorbero of stealing more than $50,000 from more than 20 patients. The majority of charges are for forgery and accuse Sorbero of charging money to patients care credit cards without authorization.

“Care Credit has now basically shut him down entirely and they have been incredibly good as a working relationship with us,” Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan MacFadden said.

Police say there are other victims.

“There were many more incidents that had gone on but some of them he partially paid them back or entered into agreements to pay back and stuff like that these are the charges that are nice and clear, clear cut cases,” MacFadden said.

Police say the majority of victims are elderly patients.  Dr. Sorbero was sent to jail on $5,000 dollars cash bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s