Accused Canajoharie dentist facing new charges

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Canajoharie dentist Dr. Martin Sorbero is now facing 21 felony charges.

He’s accused of stealing thousands from his patients.

According to court documents, he continued to steal from patients even after he was first arrested on April 4th. He’s accused of doing so up until last month.

Dr. Sorbero didn’t have a comment as police put him in a patrol car headed for Montgomery County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges on Thursday.

This comes after Dr. Sorbero was arrested in April for allegedly stealing from his patient.

One felony grand larceny charge accused Sorbero of stealing more than $50,000 from more than 20 patients. The majority of charges are for forgery and accuse Sorbero of charging money to patients care credit cards without authorization.

“Care Credit has now basically shut him down entirely and they have been incredibly good as a working relationship with us,” Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan MacFadden said.

Police say there are other victims.

“There were many more incidents that had gone on but some of them he partially paid them back or entered into agreements to pay back and stuff like that these are the charges that are nice and clear, clear cut cases,” MacFadden said.

Police say the majority of victims are elderly patients. Dr. Sorbero was sent to jail on $5,000 dollars cash bail.