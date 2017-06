Addison is a loving 6-year-old shih tzu.

She loves to hang out with her people, going for walks and cuddle with you. She is great on a leash and enjoys meeting people.

She travels well in car and is a great companion. She will do best being an only dog in the household to have all of the attention.

She had never lived with small children or cats.

Free to Be Me Rescue: 518-956-1804