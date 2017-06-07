Shut down Wilton inn facing new inspection

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Building inspectors returned to the Crest Inn Suites & Cottages after it was shut down two weeks ago to see if it could now be reopened.

Inspectors on the property say it’s still unsafe to open but they are willing to work with the owners to make sure it can happen in the near future.

The 22-unit motel was forced to shut down abruptly, leaving many families to find somewhere else to live.

That’s when inspectors say they found sewage pipes cut open and electric issues in many of the rooms. Town inspector Mark Mykins says it’s a matter of safety.

“There was public health issues with raw sewage under the building,” Mykins said.

The owners were given a long list of things that needed to be fixed before the motel would be allowed to open its doors again. A list they hoped they had completed by Wednesday.

“We’ve done a lot. We’ve cemented the front and we’re going to seal everything up,” Arslan Hussain, owner, said.

After a thorough look at the property, the inspectors determined that progress has been made, but not enough.

“We still feel at this time it needs some more work. It’s still not safe,” Mykins said.

Mykins wants to work with the owners. He says this isn’t personal, but public safety is the number one concern.

A closer look at Crest Inn and Suites history shows this isn’t the first time the motel has had issues.

Paperwork dating back 10 years shows the owners have been hit with violations before.

“We’ve had some spots where they’ve said remodel rooms here and we’ve done that but we’ve never been fully shut down ever,” Hussain said.

When this story first aired two weeks ago, many viewers wrote in and described their stay at the Crest Inn as mostly unfavorable.

Hussain maintains that those are just angry former residents and most of their claims are not true.

“That’s their opinion. If they don’t think it’s their opinion. They don’t have to stay here. No one is pointing a gun to their head and forcing them,” Hussain said.

In the meantime, Mykins says the town won’t hold prior violations against them as long as the place is cleaned up once and for all.

“It’s not a personal vendetta against them,” Mykins said. “If it’s not maintained it’s just like a house. If you just sit there and let it fall apart it will fall apart.”

The owner says he plans to have that list completed by the end of the week. He wants to have inspectors back here by Friday.