Sentenced reduced for man who stabbed trooper

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who was convicted of stabbing a state trooper has won his reduced sentence appeal.

Eric Green was sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing trooper Rodney Smith at the Empire State Plaza. On Wednesday, that sentence was reduced to 20 years.

Green’s lawyer says they are happy with the decision.

“What we were able to do was negotiate with the prosecutor’s office and now he’s facing 20 years and five years post release supervision which means he saved about 15 years of his life which we’re grateful for,” Defense Attorney Kathryn Conklin said.

Green was sentenced in 2013 when he was 18 years old. Now 21, his lawyer says Green is in a better place.