Schenectady to honor local servicepeople with “Hometown Heroes” banners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happening Wednesday, the electric city will unveil this year’s Hometown Heroes banners.

The personal honor those who served our country by commemorating the military service

This is the third year of the “Hometown Heroes” banner program that recognizes active duty and veteran servicepeople, both living and deceased.

It’s a chance for family and friends to look up and see grandma or grandpa’s picture blowing in the breeze as a commemoration of their service.

Each banner will honor a specific Schenectady serviceperson, and will include his or her name, branch of service, and photo.

The banners will be displayed on street lamps from mid-May until mid-November, in downtown Schenectady along State Street, from Veterans Park and South Church Street, and around City Hall.

Nominations must several requirements:

A)

A current Schenectady County Resident

Born and raised in Schenectady County

Graduated from one of Schenectady County’s five school districts

B)

Serving on active duty in the United States Armed Forces of National Guard

OR

A military veteran (living or deceased) who has served in the United States Armed Forces or National Guard and has been honorably discharged

The city will unveil the first 37 banners at a ceremony at the Schenectady Armory later this morning.

To nominate a veteran visit: http://downtownschenectady.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017-Hometown-Hero-Banners-Nomination-FINALWEB3.pdf