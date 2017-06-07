Saratoga Bistro pushes for Dave Matthews visit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Of all the restaurants Dave Matthews could choose to eat at before he plays at SPAC next week, the people at Boca Bistro are hoping that he chooses their place, and they’re making a pretty big pitch to get him there.

Dave Matthews, meet your match well kind of.

The team at Saratoga’s popular tapas spot Boca Bistro is hosting a sold out pre-fix dinner by pairing Dave Matthew’s dreaming tree wines with their specialty meals.

“How awesome would it be if we could get Dave here?” Michael Ruggiero, the Marketing Manager at DZ Restaurants, said.

Ruggiero helped produce a playful video with Boca staff hoping to grab Dave’s attention.

“We thought let’s sample crash throw some hip-hop drums behind it give it a little energy.”

The video has already garnered 25,000 views across YouTube, Facebook and other social media so the team is hopeful.

Not to mention, Dave is no stranger to downtown Saratoga and to Boca Bistro.

“He was in here for lunch last year, so we’re hoping the familiarity works in our favor.”

“Once that video dropped within the day it was over,” Matt Richardson, Boca Bistro Sous Chef, said.

Richardson says he’s worked carefully to prepare meals that highlight Dave’s wines. The June 15th dinners are already sold out thanks to the video and the hope the crash singer will crash the party.

“It got so popular we had to do a second seating so we have one at 6 p.m. and another one at 9:30 p.m.”

The one person they’re all hoping to seat has still yet to RSVP.

“You know why not Dave you’re in town we have a great crew everybody’s super excited for it I mean we did the video just for you.”

“Dave, if you’re listening and you’re watching, Saratoga loves you it would be an honor for you to participate in his wine dinner.”