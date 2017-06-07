TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rockin’ on the River concert series begins in Troy on Wednesday.
The concert series lasts 10 weeks and is free to the public.
Concerts happen every Wednesday and continue through August 9.
Concert Lineup
- June 7: Almost Queen
Troy Music Academy All-stars
- June 1: Deerhoof
Aficionado & Another Michael
- June 21: Skeeter Creek
Anthony Fallacaro
- June 28: Alex Torres y Su Orquesta
Heard
- July 5 | The British Invasion Experience
Great Mutations
- July 12: Saintseneca
The Sea The Sea
- July 19: Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
Kristen Capolino
- July 26: Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde
Girl Blue
- August 2: SIRSY
Sly Fox and The Hustlers
- August 9: Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute