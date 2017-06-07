TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rockin’ on the River concert series begins in Troy on Wednesday.

The concert series lasts 10 weeks and is free to the public.

Concerts happen every Wednesday and continue through August 9.

Concert Lineup

June 7: Almost Queen

Troy Music Academy All-stars

June 1: Deerhoof

Aficionado & Another Michael

Aficionado & Another Michael

June 21: Skeeter Creek

Anthony Fallacaro

Anthony Fallacaro

June 28: Alex Torres y Su Orquesta

Heard

Heard

July 5 | The British Invasion Experience

Great Mutations

Great Mutations

July 12: Saintseneca

The Sea The Sea

The Sea The Sea

July 19: Who's Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Kristen Capolino

Kristen Capolino

July 26: Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde

Girl Blue

Girl Blue

Girl Blue August 2: SIRSY

Sly Fox and The Hustlers

August 9: Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Learn more about the concert series.