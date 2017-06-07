Rockin’ on the River concert series begins in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rockin’ on the River concert series begins in Troy on Wednesday.

The concert series lasts 10 weeks and is free to the public.

Concerts happen every Wednesday and continue through August 9.

Concert Lineup

  • June 7: Almost Queen
    Troy Music Academy All-stars
  • June 1: Deerhoof
    Aficionado & Another Michael
  • June 21: Skeeter Creek
    Anthony Fallacaro
  • June 28: Alex Torres y Su Orquesta
    Heard
  • July 5 | The British Invasion Experience
    Great Mutations
  • July 12: Saintseneca
    The Sea The Sea
  • July 19: Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
    Kristen Capolino
  • July 26: Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde
    Girl Blue
  • August 2: SIRSY
    Sly Fox and The Hustlers
  • August 9: Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute

