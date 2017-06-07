Police: Man shot during Schenectady standoff did not fire weapon

Related Coverage Schenectady officer-involved shooting under internal investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police say a man shot during a standoff with officers did not fire off a weapon.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says what on Monday morning was justified, based on what his officers knew or believed at the time.

“There’s a few points that I’d like to make clear here today. After a thorough search of the property and the surrounding property no gun was recovered other than the one thrown by Mr. Logan prior to him being shot,” Clifford said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Clifford went through the series of events that led up to Monday’s officer-involved shooting. He said a call came that a woman inside 535 Mumford was being choked.

Upon arrival, officers heard a woman screaming and saw the man toss a bag from a window in the home into a vacant building.

On the ground, one witness captured what unfolded live on Facebook.

Chief Clifford says officers found this bag with a loaded sawed-off shotgun inside.

“The man identified as Anthony Logan said multiple times that he had a gun swearing on his mother’s life that he had one. Mr. Logan then abruptly and workout warning while holding an unidentified object in his hand lunged over the railing and points in the direction of three police officer. At this point officers on the perimeter engaged me Logan and the threat he presented,” Chief Clifford said.

Logan was shot twice and is said to be recovering.

The chief called his officers actions justified.

At the time of the shooting, there were concerns that Logan was inside the home bleeding and not getting treatment the chief said the officers needed to consider their own safety before entering.