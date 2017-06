ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Department of Health says a goat housed at the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center was euthanized.

Health officials are urging anyone who visited the center and had physical contact with goats between May 23 and June 6 to contact the Health Department at (518)-447-4620 to see if treatment is necessary.

Rabies is a viral disease that is transmitted when the virus, via saliva, gets into open cuts or mucus membranes.