NY Attorney General investigating death of man in Schenectady police custody

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office announced it is investigating the death of a man in Schenectady Police custody.

Police say Andrew Kearse fled a traffic stop. After he was caught he said he felt dizzy and by the time he was at the station, he was unconscious.

Kearse was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Family and friends say officers took too long to get medical attention.

Following the incident, Schenectady Police released this statement:

“On May 11, 2017 a member of the Schenectady Police Department was involved in a traffic related incident that lead to Andrew Kearse being placed under arrest. While in police custody, Mr. Kearse became unresponsive and required medical attention. Mr. Kearse was rendered medical assistance by members of the Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department and transported to Ellis Hospital where he succumbed to this medical condition and passed. An immediate notification to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office was made and the New York State Police were brought in to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. I have turned over the investigation into Mr. Kearses death to the New York State Police and offered full cooperation from the Schenectady Police Department. Additionally, the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office has made a notification to the New York State Attorney General’s Office, who is providing additional oversight to this investigation. As chief of the Schenectady Police Department I recognize that incidents of this nature create questions in the community that people want and deserve to have answered, and that the failure to immediately answer them may give rise to public concern. It is my intention to oversee an objective, independent review of all actions taken by the police during this arrest, but stress that it is important that incidents be thoroughly and independently investigated before all of these questions and concerns can be answered and ultimate findings can be made. I ask for the public’s patience with the release of facts, as none will be made available until the New York State Police conclude their investigation.”