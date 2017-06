ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run crash in Albany’s Washington Park is facing new charges.

Jose Martinez is facing a five-count indictment which includes a manslaughter charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

The crash happened back in February where 21-year-old Rajine Martinez lost her life. She was walking in the park when she was struck.