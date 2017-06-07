Local Ronald McDonald House unveils newly renovated family fun rooms

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local Ronald McDonald House opened up its newly renovated Family Fun Rooms on Wednesday.

The new addition will allow sick children to enjoy a 1980’s style arcade and a home movie theater during their stay.

Wednesday also marks the 35th anniversary of the house coming to the Capital Region.

“It is an extended family in every direction here. These people here are sincere, they’re genuine. You know, we love ’em’,” Jennifer Snyder, Ronald McDonald House recipient, said.

Snyder says Nathan made a lot of friends while at the Ronald McDonald House. They’re looking forward to finding entertaining distractions in the new fun rooms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s