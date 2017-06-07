Local Ronald McDonald House unveils newly renovated family fun rooms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local Ronald McDonald House opened up its newly renovated Family Fun Rooms on Wednesday.

The new addition will allow sick children to enjoy a 1980’s style arcade and a home movie theater during their stay.

Wednesday also marks the 35th anniversary of the house coming to the Capital Region.

“It is an extended family in every direction here. These people here are sincere, they’re genuine. You know, we love ’em’,” Jennifer Snyder, Ronald McDonald House recipient, said.

Snyder says Nathan made a lot of friends while at the Ronald McDonald House. They’re looking forward to finding entertaining distractions in the new fun rooms.