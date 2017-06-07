Local bowling alley moving forward after former co-owner pleads guilty to child porn charges

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bowling alley owner accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday.

Marvin Sontz worked at Del Lanes in Delmar since 1972. He became the co-owner in 2013. Now, he’ll never be allowed back after promoting child pornography.

“To hear the news that he had been, you know, he had been busted for child pornography, it [was] unbelievable,” Kahn Krug said.

Krug is an Adult-Junior League member. He was shocked to learn of Sontz’s arrest. He knew the former co-owner as a man willing to help his son and others learn to bowl.

“For him to come in and help us out the way he has, it was great,” Krug said.

But Bethlehem police said Sontz sent child pornography to a 14-year-old girl he knew last December. They also said he tried to get child porn online.

“We’re disappointed, obviously, in the way it turned out,” Del Lanes owner Bill Cornell said.

Cornell was friends with Sontz for 30 years. He said Sontz is no longer a co-owner of Del Lanes, East Greenbush Bowling Center, and an alley in North Carolina. But what the 61-year-old did is still having an affect.

“It puts a stigma on a place,” Cornell said. “Anybody who hears something like that, whether they know it or feel it will impact them directly, tends to just stay away.”

Cornell said nothing’s changed as far as business goes. Police said all criminal activity took place in private.

“It’s the same safe, fun place it’s always been,” he said.

That’s how Krug feels.

“Why would I punish Del Lanes for something he did?” he said. “It’s bowling and nothing’s going to take that enjoyment from me or my son.”

According to the Albany County District Attorney, Sontz faces two years in state prison followed by 10 years of supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 2.