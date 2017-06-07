CDTA offering limited free bus passes for Albany’s Alive at Five concert series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will be offering transportation for Albany’s Alive at Five concert series.

The City of Albany and CDTA will kick-off the summer event series on Thursday, June 8.

CDTA says it will provide a limited number of complimentary bus passes for each of the Alive at Five concerts to Albany County residents.

Residents can pick up passes at Albany City Hall, the Central Avenue BID, Downtown Albany BID, and the Albany Convention Center and Visitors Bureau. The passes will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Wednesday before each show, while supplies last.

CDTA says one pass per person will be issued. Riders must present valid ID with an Albany County address and be able to identify the bands playing that week’s concert to be eligible for the free pass.

CDTA will also provide a free shuttle that will transport people to three neighborhoods – Lark Street, Downtown Albany, and the Warehouse District. It will operate Thursday – Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Labor Day.

View the complete schedule.

Concerts will be held every Thursday until August 3 at Jennings Landings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The rain location is Corning Preserve Boat Launch at Colonie and Water Streets.

Concerts are free and open to the public.