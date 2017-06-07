Bowling alley owner accused of sharing child pornography pleads guilty

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bowling owner accused of sharing child pornography last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Marvin Sontz, 61, was charged with promting a sexual performance by a child and faces two years in State Prison. He also faces 10 years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.

In December, Sontz was accused of sending incecent material through an app to a 14-year-old girl that was known to him. Police say he also tried to get a photograph of a sexual performance of a child online.

The guilty plea, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, fully covers and satisfies all charges stemming from the investigation.

Sontz is due to be arraigned in August.

