Abe (3 yr old/neutered male) and Sweet Pea (4 yr old/spayed female) are a bonded pair of Chihuahua mixes.

They have been together their entire lives, and the reason the owner had to place them with the APF is because they had too many animals to care for.

This pair of adorable, funny dogs likes playing with dogs, older children and most of all, lots of lap time with people.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944