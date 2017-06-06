Police: Man possessing child porn exposed himself to hundreds of victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say had child pornography.

Police say Christopher Pratt, 53, was in possession of images and videos containing sexual performances by children. Numerous computers, hard drives, and other electronic devices were also seized.

Pratt was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Police say Pratt admitted since the 1990s, he has exposed himself to up to several hundred victims throughout the United States.

He is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

Anyone who has been a victim is urged to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-765-2351.