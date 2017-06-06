Pediatric cancer patients, survivors walk the runway for annual fundraiser

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fifth annual Trending4Fashion event took place in Troy Tuesday night in support of pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Walking. Twirling. Smiling. They may have battled through life-threatening illnesses, but for one night, kids got to be kids.

“I’m really excited,” Katelyn Hogan said.

Hogan is only 10 years old. She’s already a cancer survivor. She finished her last round of treatments last week.

“There’s so many people that say she has a sparkle in her eyes tonight, which is something we haven’t seen much in the past six months, so it’s nice to see that again,” her mother, Kelly Hogan, said.

Hogan was just one of the many inspirational kids who strutted down the runway at Revolution Hall on Tuesday. Event founder Rachael Murray began the event five years ago.

“I look out at the crowd of people who attend this event every year, and it just blows me away,” she said.

Loud cheers as survivors of all ages walk the runway. pic.twitter.com/IO2Mh61Qxc — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) June 6, 2017

Inspirational night in Troy. 5th Annual #Trending4Fashion Event taking place. Pediatric Cancer patients/survivors walking the runway. pic.twitter.com/W0I6jaBBCV — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) June 6, 2017

In 2012, Murray was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. She was ready to fight then.

“I just kicked into this mode where I was, like, tell me what I need to do, and I’ll do it,” she said.

Now, she fights for a new generation of child cancer patients fighting the same battle she did and the staff that helps them every step of the way.

“When you think of a hospital, people think of gloomy and dark, and sure that is how it is sometimes, but what I really want to show is the relationships that we’ve created with these amazing people that take care of us every day,” Murray said.

The crowd cheered as the kids walked across the stage.

“It’s amazing to see these kids so happy,” cancer survivor Kendra Cisco said.

Every single one of them a hero.

“I’m in awe of my niece; I really am proud of her,” Katelyn’s aunt, Michelle Hogan, said.

Nearly $60,000 was raised for the cause.

