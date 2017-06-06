NY, Mass, VT Attorney Generals challenge EPA over pesticides

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Attorney Generals of New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont are challenging the EPA to task over pesticides they say can harm children.

The coalition of seven attorney generals says the Trump Administration violated federal law by failing to issue required safety findings on chlorpyrifos, a common pesticide.

The EPA proposed regulations in November and the year before to prohibit the use of the chemical in food.

Some studies show that the chemical harms children’s neurological development.

