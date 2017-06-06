New CDTA service unveiled

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDTA is unveiling plans for a new service called the Capital City shuttle.

The shuttle will be a free service that will safely link Albany’s entertainment destinations and neighborhoods this summer.

This is an effort to cut down on drinking and driving over the summer months.

It also comes with a new app that will provide real-time updates on the shuttle’s location and points of interest.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and CDTA reps announced the plan on Tuesday.

The shuttle will begin next Thursday.