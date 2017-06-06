New apartment complex helps the homeless in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new affordable housing complex opened its doors in Troy on Tuesday.

The Tapestry on the Hudson will provide homes for 67 families, 19 of them with support services for people who used to be homeless.

The development will be available to people who make 30 percent of the average income for the city.

The $22 million apartment building was renovated from the former Wilbur, Campbell and Stephens Co. Factory which was built in 1899.

It was most recently the home to Mooradians Furniture.