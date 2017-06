FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the summer expected to be particularly bad when it comes to ticks, the Montgomery County Public Health is reminding people of ways to protect themselves from Lyme disease.

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time in areas with a lot of vegetation, they say to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover as much skin as you can, stay on cleared, well-traveled trails, and bathe and do a full body check as soon as you get home.