Man who uncovered PFOA running for office

Web Staff Published: Updated:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man credited for uncovering the PFOA contamination crisis in Hoosick Falls is planning on running for office.

Lifelong Hoosick Falls resident Michael Hickey has been advocating for clean drinking water ever since he found dangerous levels of PFOA in water he personally tested.

It kicked off more than a year of water tests, blood and health tests, and questions over what the village knew and when and when citizens were warned.

Hickey is hoping to be elected to the Rensselaer County Legislature where he says he will bring new energy and a fierce commitment.

