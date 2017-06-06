Judge tosses manslaughter guilty plea

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man intending to enter a guilty plea for manslaughter may have to face a trial.

Terrance Kelly is accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a tree and killed one of his passengers.

When he went before the judge to enter a guilty plea, the judge rejected it because Kelly said he couldn’t remember anything about the accident.

The crash happened back in January on Western and Lenox Avenues in Albany.

After the crash, police sya Kelly tried to run from the scene.

Court papers show he admitted to drinking that night and police say he failed several sobriety tests.

The man who died, William Yager IV, was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash.