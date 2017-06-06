Four local veterans being honored on D-Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coinciding with the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, four local veterans are being honored by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy for their outstanding service to our country.

The men answered the call to collectively defend our country during World War II. the Korean War, the Vietnam War and The Persian Gulf War.

Joseph Albright, who served in the Navy, Frank English, who served in the Marine Corps, Wayne Jackson, who served in the Army, and Bob Morisseau, who served in the Navy and Naval Militia, were all honored.