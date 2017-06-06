Dump truck overturns on River Road in Coeymans

By Published:

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A towing crew is working to clear the scene after a dump truck overturned along River Road in Coeymans Tuesday morning.

Police say the truck, labeled as from “Holland Trucking” overturned around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the accident.

The towing crew worked fast, getting the truck upright about an hour and a half later.

Police say the driver is cooperating and that speed was likely a factor. They also note that the road is soft at the particular turn where the truck overturned.

