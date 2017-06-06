DOH: Study revealed low numbers of certain cancers in Hoosick Falls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health released a cancer study on the people living in a community plagued by water contaminated with PFOA.

NEWS10 ABC met with the New York State Department of Health on Tuesday to discuss the cancer report. The health department focused on cancers that are associated with PFOA, including testicular, kidney, prostate and bladder.

The department said it used the NYS cancer registry to collect data used for the study. It concludes that there was no significant incidence of the cancers in the Village of Hoosick Falls.

However, a source connected to the PFOA issue said there are a number of residents connected to the village municipal water supply who live outside the village.

Those people – who would have been exposed to PFOA in the water – were not included in the study.

The study also does show an elevated instance of the rate of lung cancer in the village, but the department said there are no findings or research that link lung cancer to PFOA. The health department said it did account for people who may have been diagnosed with the cancers in another state but live in the village.

“The New York State Cancer Registry has interstate agreements with all of our neighboring states in the state of Florida, so that any cancer that’s diagnosed in a healthcare facility outside of the New York State for a New York State resident is shared with that neighboring state, and we conversely do the same for them,” Public Health Deputy Commissioner Brad Hutton said. “If there is any Vermont resident, for example, who’s diagnosed in a New York facility, we would exchange that cancer information to make sure that we have complete cancer data on all of New York State residents.”